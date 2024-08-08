Video: Netflix Shares UGLIES Trailer With Joey King and Chase Stokes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has debuted the official trailer for Uglies, the upcoming science fiction film based on Scott Westerfeld's book of the same name.

"In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted," the logline reads.

The cast includes Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee and Laverne Cox.

A special media-tie-in paperback of the first book in Scott Westerfeld’s New York Times bestselling and award-winning Uglies series will be available on September 17th, 2024, as well as a special edition audiobook, performed by Brianne Tju, one of the stars of the upcoming movie.

Directed by McG, the film is written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson. Uglies will release globally on Netflix September 13, 2024.

Watch the trailer!

Comments