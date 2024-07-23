Video: Netflix Reveals BRIDGERTON Season 4 Will Center on Benedict

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix and Shondaland have REVEALED that season 4 of Bridgerton will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

"It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum. “He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode.”

Though no release date is set, the next season will consist of 8 episodes.

Read the full story at Tudum and watch the announcement video here!

Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

