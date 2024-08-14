News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Netflix Releases THE CIRCLE Season 7 Trailer

Season 7 premieres on Netflix September 11, 2024.

By: Aug. 14, 2024
Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the social media completion series, The Circle.

According to the logline, "New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize." The series is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

Starting September 11th, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes.

Release Schedule

  • Week 1 (Episodes 1-4): September 11

  • Week 2 (Episodes 5-8): September 18

  • Week 3 (Episodes 9-12): September 25

  • Week 4 (Finale Episode): October 2



