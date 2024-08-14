Video: Netflix Releases THE CIRCLE Season 7 Trailer

Season 7 premieres on Netflix September 11, 2024.
Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the social media completion series, The Circle.
According to the logline, "New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize." The series is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.
Starting September 11th, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes.
Week 1 (Episodes 1-4): September 11
Week 2 (Episodes 5-8): September 18
Week 3 (Episodes 9-12): September 25
Week 4 (Finale Episode): October 2
