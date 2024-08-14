Video: Netflix Releases THE CIRCLE Season 7 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the social media completion series, The Circle.

According to the logline, "New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize." The series is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

Starting September 11th, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes.

Release Schedule

Week 1 (Episodes 1-4): September 11

Week 2 (Episodes 5-8): September 18

Week 3 (Episodes 9-12): September 25

Week 4 (Finale Episode): October 2

Comments