Video: Netflix Releases THAT '90S SHOW Part 3 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released the main trailer for That '90s Show Part 3, launching globally on August 22, 2024. That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Don Stark, Laura Prepon and Andrea Anders return in Part 3 alongside additional guest stars Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Jim Rash, & Jason Mewes.

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn’t even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she’s not going without a fight.

The series is created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler, who also serves as showrunner.

Comments