Video: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER Trailer

Lover, Stalker, Killer is coming to Netflix on February 9, 2024. Watch the trailer below!

Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways.

It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a SECOND CHANCE at casual romance, but it turned into a TWISTED LOVE triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk.

Using interviews with those involved – including the law enforcement officers who cracked the case – alongside vivid reenactments that bring viewers into the tension and paranoia of Dave’s four year nightmare, this feature documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson (Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), deftly assembles the pieces of a mind-bending true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America’s heartland.