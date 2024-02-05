Video: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Taylor Tomlinson's HAVE IT ALL Comedy Special

Taylor Tomlinon's new comedy special, Have It All, will premiere globally on Netflix on February 13, 2024.

Have It All marks Taylor's third original comedy special on Netflix, including Look At You and Quarter-Life Crisis.

The special was filmed at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. Kristian Mercado directs and Taylor Tomlinson serves as Executive Producer alongside Judi Marmel.

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia all while asking the age-old question…can you really Have It All?

Watch the trailer here: