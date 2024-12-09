Video: Netflix Debuts Trailer for Michelle Buteau's New Comedy Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the first female comic to record a special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, Michelle Buteau returns for her second Netflix comedy special: Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall. Celebrate the New Year right as Buteau reflects on motherhood, marriage, and more as it hits Netflix December 31, 2024. Watch the trailer now!

Her previous special, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020), won a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.

The new special is directed by Page Hurwitz and Sandra Restrepo. Michelle Buteau, Page Hurwitz, and Wanda Sykes serve as executive producers.

Michelle Buteau is an actress, comedian, producer and writer. The multihyphenate stars in the Netflix comedy series “Survival Of The Thickest”, which she created and executive produces. Inspired by her autobiographical book of essays of the same name, the series was renewed for a second season and will return in 2025. Buteau received the 55th NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)” for the series.

Buteau was seen earlier this year in the hit comedy BABES, alongside Ilana Glazer and directed by Pamela Adlon. The film received rave reviews with Variety praising the “unapologetically raw take on pregnancy and female friendship” and Rolling Stone lauding it the “'Bridesmaids' of babymaking.” Next, she will soon begin production on the comedy, “Spa Weekend” opposite Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher and Anna Faris.

Buteau is also host of the hit Netflix reality competition show, “The Circle", which released its seventh season in September 2024, as well as the second season of Netflix’s “Barbecue Showdown”. Her other film and television highlights include MARRY ME, FIRST WIVES CLUB, ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, SOMEONE GREAT, “Russian Doll” and “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”. She has also appeared in “Key & Peele”, “Broad City”, “Rick and Morty”, and “Zootopia+”.

