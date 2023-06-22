Video: Netflix Debuts HACK MY HOME Series Trailer

The eight episode season will premiere on July 7.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Netflix has released the trailer for Hack My Home. The eight episode season will premiere on July 7.

Jam packed with aspirational and jaw-dropping transformations, Netflix’s newest home renovation series HACK MY HOME follows deserving families experiencing a different version of the same problem – they need more space, but don’t want to move or break the bank to upgrade their home.

Brought in to tackle these spatial challenges are our dream team of experts: Mikel Welch on Design, Brooks Atwood on Innovation, Ati Williams on Construction and Jessica Banks on Engineering.

These home renovation and design gurus combine their skills to transform overcrowded spaces with their creative, out-of-the-box builds, decor and storage solutions to ensure that every square inch is maximized to its fullest potential for their clients.

The series is executive produced by Christian Sarabia, Ross Breitenbach, Nicole Elliott and Ming Lee Howell.

Watch the new trailer here:




