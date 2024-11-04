Video: NLE Choppa Directs and Stars in New Comedy Film THE WASH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exhibiting unmatched versatility as a genuine Gen-Z renaissance man, NLE Choppa co-directs and stars in his very own short film, NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, out now. It arrives in the wake of his hit single "Or What" featuring 41 and sensational new project, SLUT SZN.

With the 45-minute short, the 21-year-old artist and co-director Ben Marc pay homage to the 2001 cult classic The Wash, co-starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Born a year after the original film’s debut in theaters, NLE Choppa taps into the same clever hood humor from a decidedly modern perspective. Rather than rely on a “script,” the filmmakers embraced the natural talent and chemistry of the cast.

Last week, Warner Records hosted the premiere of NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash at The Rooftop Cinema in downtown Los Angeles. The star-studded event brought out a vibrant crowd, including Amber Rose, Bia, Dreezy, Sukihana, Kayla Nicole, Skilla Baby, Ray Vaughn, 310Babii, Lay Bankz, and more. Guests enjoyed signature movie snacks—popcorn, pretzels, candy, and cocktails—and received exclusive gift bags with cozy blankets, custom towels, The Wash gummies by Legend, and more.

In NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, our hero—played by NLE Choppa—attempts to prevent his independent car wash from financially going underwater. He gets savvy and recruits the baddest female staff he can find, boasting a menu of services drenched in NSFW double entendre such as “Sloppy Toppy,” “Rim Job,” and “Badussy Special.” Hilarious dialogue and unforgettable moments propel the plot towards an unexpected resolution with a sweet message to never give up, keep the faith, and let life take its course. An a-list cohort of friends and collaborators bring this story to life, including Lil Wayne, Lou Ratchet, Lil One, Lil Pistol, JP, Ray Vaughn, Relly B, Sukihana, TraRags, and Yaisel LM.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

21-year-old NLE Choppa has already made significant waves in the rap industry, amassing over 8.5 billion streams and earning 24 RIAA-certified plaques, including multiple platinum and gold singles. At just 16, he established a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, resulting in a series of RIAA-certified hits. Beyond music, NLE Choppa has consistently used his platform to drive positive change. His NLE Reading Challenge encouraged at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, earning him Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award.

He has performed at GRAMMY in the Schools, led the “Skate for Tyre” peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis in early 2023, and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with the help of basketball legend Nancy Lieberman. Additionally, Choppa’s vegan lifestyle is influencing his community through initiatives like his This Can’t Be Vegan Food Truck, which offers healthy on-the-go options. Following his own spiritual awakening, NLE Choppa has emphasized mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, embracing veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to seek and share enlightenment, using his art as a foundation to inspire lasting change.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

