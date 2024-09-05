Video: NICKEL BOYS Trailer With Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for Nickel Boys, the historical drama from RaMell Ross who makes his directional debut with the film.

In Nickel Boys, Elwood Curtis’s college dream shatters alongside a two-lane Florida highway. Bearing the brunt of an innocent misstep, he’s sentenced to the netherworld of Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory sunk deep in the Jim Crow South. He encounters another ward, the seen-it-all Turner. The two Black teens strike up an alliance: Turner dispensing fundamental tips for survival, Elwood, clinging to his optimistic worldview.

Backdropped by the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement, Elwood and Turner’s existence appear worlds away from Rev. Martin Luther King’s burnished oratory. Despite Nickel’s brutality, Elwood strives to hold onto his humanity, awakening a new vision for Turner.

The cast includes Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Based on the book by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys is in select theaters on October 25.

