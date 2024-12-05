Video: NCT DREAM MYSTERY LAB: DREAM( )SCAPE IN CINEMAS Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In advance of NCT DREAM’s NCT DREAM Mystery Lab: DREAM( )SCAPE in Cinemas coming to movie theaters next week, a new clip from the dazzling concert film has been released.

NCT DREAM Mystery Lab: DREAM( )SCAPE in Cinemas captures NCT’s thrilling live performances from their wildly successful three-night sold-out “THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE” tour kickoff at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome in May 2024.

Audiences will be captivated by NCT’s youthful energy, flawless choreography, and powerful vocals. Beyond the stage, the film offers a glimpse into the dedication and passion behind their unforgettable performances. Cinemagoers will be immersed in a vibrant “Pearl Neo Champagne” hue as the story of the Mystery Lab unfolds – a fantastical space where dreams are manifested and the secrets to achieving them are unlocked. NCT DREAM Mystery Lab: DREAM( )SCAPE in Cinemas comes to the big screen on December 11th and 14th.

Fans can experience even more with screenings in ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX special formats where available. Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details for standard plus ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX formats.

ABOUT NCT DREAM:

NCT DREAM captures the essence of youth through their music and performances. The group has not only peaked on various music charts and shows but was also the only Asian artist to be named Billboard’s '21 Under 21: Music’s Next Generation' for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020, as well as the only Asian artist to make TIME Magazine’s '25 Most Influential Teens of 2018' list. NCT DREAM’s second world tour, 'THE DREAM SHOW2,' kicked off in September 2022 at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, South Korea, and unfolded spectacularly with 41 shows in 26 cities across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The group successfully completed a select run on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in November last year to promote a new remix of their single “Broken Melodies” with JVKE, where they met with local fans up close.

Released in March 2024, NCT DREAM’s latest mini-album DREAM( )SCAPE achieved sales of over 2 million copies for the fifth consecutive album, supporting the dreams of youth, and offering comfort to their pain and struggles, resonating with listeners worldwide. The album's title continues into their third world tour, which opened at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from 2-4 May. Through this tour, NCT DREAM is set to traverse the globe once again with an upgraded scale, showcasing their expanded musical world and overwhelming performances across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The group’s latest full-length album “DREAMSCAPE” marks a new chapter in NCT DREAM’s artistic growth as the members take more significant roles in songwriting and composing their material. The album includes their 2024 summer English single, ‘Rains In Heaven’, which became NCT DREAM’s third Top 20 entry on the UK Official Singles Sales Chart.

Comments