Video: Michael Fassbender Stars in New Trailer for Showtime's THE AGENCY

Showtime’s THE AGENCY has debuted a brand-new trailer ahead of its two-episode series premiere on Friday, November 29th for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan before its on-air debut. Internationally, the series premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 29th in Canada and November 30th in the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany and Latin America.

The highly-anticipated espionage political thriller features a star-studded cast, including 2x Academy Award® nominee Michael Fassbender and series regulars Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville guest star. Recurring cast includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the all-new political thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Le Bureau des Legendes centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service. It focuses on the "Bureau of Legends," responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good INTELLIGENCE sources. Le Bureau des Legendes was created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP – THE ORIGINALS Productions and Federation Studios.

The series is co-distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution and Federation Studios. THE AGENCY will also premiere on Paramount+ in Japan next year.

THE AGENCY is executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz (Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios); David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari (101 Studios), George Clooney and Grant Heslov (Smokehouse Pictures); Alex Berger (TOP - THE ORIGINALS Productions); and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton (Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America); and Michael Fassbender. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are writers and executive producers; Joe Wright is executive producer and director for the first two episodes.

