Will Ferrell to Create and Star in New GOLF Comedy for Netflix

Netflix has announced a 10 episode order for the scripted comedy GOLF from Will Ferrell, Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz. The series stars Ferrell, in his first TV comedy series, as a fictional golf legend. Youssef will play a role as well.

GOLF is created by Will Ferrell, Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz. Youssef and Rabinowitz are showrunners and executive producers. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor are executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are executive producers for T-Street. Andy Campagna is an executive producer for Cairo Cowboy.

About Will Ferrell

As an actor, writer, and producer Will Ferrell has created some of film’s most iconic characters ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY, ELF, STEP BROTHERS, and STRANGER THAN FICTION, among many others. Along with producing partner Jessica Elbaum, Ferrell is a co-founder of Gloria Sanchez Productions. In 2020, the company announced a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix on the heels of the incredible overnight success of the Emmy-nominated “Dead to Me.” The production shingle set a multi-year first-look deal with 20th Century Studios in 2021. The three-year pact focuses on developing feature-length films for both theaters and streaming platforms.

