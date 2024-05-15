Jodie Comer Cast in Kenneth Branagh Film THE LAST DISTURBANCE OF MADELINE HYNDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, Jodie Comer will be starring in Kenneth Branagh's next film, The Last Distrbuance of Madeline Hydne. Branagh will direct the film from his own screenplay, with production set to begin in the UK in August.

Characterized as a "contemporary psychological thriller," the plot of the film is currently being kept under wraps. Branagh previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his work on 2022's Belfast.

Branagh has worked in a variety of capacities on stage and screen, including as an actor, writer, and director. His most recent film was 2023's A Haunting in Venice, based on an Agatha Christie short story. This fall, he will be playing the role of KING Lear at The Shed, a role he previously played on the West End.

Comer is perhaps best known for her role in the BBC spy drama Killing Eve, for which she won an Emmy. Her other film appearances include roles in Free Guy, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. She recently appeared on Broadway and the West End in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie. She is set to appear alongside Hugh Jackman in a reimagining of the classic tale of Robin Hood.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea, Rich Fury, and Jennifer Broski

Comments