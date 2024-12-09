Video: MGM+ Debuts Trailer for NFL ICONS Season Four

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ has announced that Season Four of NFL Icons will premiere on January 17 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT with a four-week run. NFL Icons celebrates some of the greatest names and contributors in NFL history, featuring their own words and unrivaled archival footage from NFL Films. Each hour-long episode focuses on a single subject, whose career comes to life through a deep dive into the NFL FILMS archives, and the opportunity to reflect on their landmark contributions.

Launching during the high intensity of the NFL PLAYOFFS and concluding two nights before SUPER BOWL LVIX in New Orleans, Season Four will spotlight Pro Football Hall of Famers Kurt Warner, DeMarcus Ware, Joe Montana and Gale Sayers. Warner, Ware and Montana combined to play in eight Super Bowls and collect six SUPER BOWL championship rings, and the 2025 series will include in-depth stories on their post-season history, legacy defining moments and heart-breaking defeats. Sayers playing career ended prematurely in 1971 due to debilitating injuries but his impact on the game has endured for generations.

Each episode of NFL Icons provides an in-depth and personal exploration of some of the biggest names in football history, showcasing not only their remarkable athleticism, but also the significant impact these icons had on the game and their communities. The docuseries, narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, will tell each legendary figure’s story through a combination of interviews, highlights, mic’d-up sound, and never-before-seen footage. Executive producers of NFL Icons are Ross Ketover, Brian Rolapp, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Michael Wright, Jill Burkhart and Jessica Boddy. Paul Camarata is the series producer.

“The remarkable football players featured in NFL Icons are the embodiment of what makes the NFL so captivating to its fans” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “The new season, from the incredible storytellers at NFL FILMS and our brilliant narrator Rich Eisen, will continue to entertain and inspire audiences, both diehard football fans and the subscriber who enjoys premium storytelling."

Episode 401 – “NFL Icons: Kurt Warner” – premieres January 17 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

The storybook journey of quarterback Kurt Warner, from his humble beginnings in Iowa to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio is examined. Ignored by every major COLLEGE FOOTBALL program. Undrafted by the NFL. Cut after a tryout in Green Bay, Warner stocked shelves in an Iowa grocery store as he chased his football dream in THE ARENA League and NFL Europe. His breakthrough season in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams in 1999 produced a SUPER BOWL championship and league MVP award. Known for his devotion to his family and faith, Warner would play in a second SUPER BOWL for St. Louis and make it to a third SUPER BOWL with Arizona.

Episode 402 – “NFL Icons: DeMarcus Ware” – premieres Jan. 24.

An all-time great pass rusher, DeMarcus Ware’s compelling journey includes second chances and determination to get through adversity and into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The story began in a small Alabama town and included playing at Troy University before star turns in the NFL with the DALLAS Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. Ware was a devoted student of the game and an inspiring leader. Rising up from life-altering setbacks he persevered and earned a SUPER BOWL championship with Denver at the end of the 2015 season.

Episode 403 – “NFL Icons: Joe Montana” – premieres Jan. 31.

Known as “Joe Cool” and considered by some to be the greatest to ever play the quarterback position, Joe Montana takes viewers through the high-pressure moments that built his legend. Starting with his college career at Notre Dame and winding through San Francisco where he propelled the 49ers to four SUPER BOWL championships, Montana is one of the NFL’s all-time greatest post-season performers and a central figure of one of the league’s most accomplished dynasties.

Episode 404 – “NFL Icons: Gale Sayers” – premieres Feb. 7.

The epic life of an American football legend is explored. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet,” Gale Sayers in a very short window produced a dynamic and unforgettable NFL career. The youngest person ever to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sayers’ bittersweet 68-game Chicago Bears career is chronicled with rare photos and footage. The episode also touches on the iconic TV movie “Brian’s Song” that told the extraordinary friendship of two running backs who became inseparable on and off the field until tragedy struck.

