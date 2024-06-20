Video: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Summer Guest Hosts Include Martin Short, Hugh Jackman & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will tap a diverse lineup of celebrities and comedians to guest host the show starting Monday, June 24.

Beloved comedian Martin Short will kick off the summer as guest host the week of June 24. Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman are all set to guest host throughout the summer. Dates will be announced at a later time.

Martin Shorts’ guests next week will include Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Sienna Miller, Jelly Roll, and Beck, with musical performances by Imagine Dragons, Jelly Roll, Beck, and The Warning.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is currently in its 22nd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.

