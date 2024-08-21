Video: Hulu Releases Trailer for Fashion Docuseries IN VOGUE: THE 90S

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has released the trailer for the new fashion docu-series In Vogue: The 90s.

The series tells the definitive story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Packed with some of the most influential names across fashion, film and politics, “In Vogue: The 90s” is a thrilling journey across continents and through ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge. The Met Gala. The globalization of American fashion. Hip hop. Each volume in this six-part series centres on a defining 90s moment.

It features Hamish Bowles, Edward Enniful, Tonne Goodman, Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and more.

Volume I will hit the streamer on September 13, 2024, with Volume II coming on September 20, 2024. Watch the trailer now.

