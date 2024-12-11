Video: Hillary Scott Performs 'It’s Hard To Wait for Christmas' on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







GRAMMY® Award-winner Hillary Scott of Lady A, and her eleven-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, took the stage of NBC’s TODAY this morning for the debut TV performance of their festive track “Hard To Wait For Christmas.”

In addition to their performance, the band chatted with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin about writing and playing the song together as a family, Eisele discovering her love of music, generational music connection and more. Watch the performance of the holiday duet here.

Written by Scott, her husband Chris Tyrrell and Eisele Kaye, the idea for the song was sparked by a family conversation about an advent calendar, and how - even for grownups - it’s hard to wait for Christmas. Produced by Scott, Tyrrell and Ryan Gore, the song's harmony of brassy trombones and hint of jingle bells ignites the Christmas cheer for all ages, “bringing the magic of the holiday season to life throughout the joyous tune” (CountryNow). With behind the scenes clips from the studio recording the song and their Christmas card photoshoot, there “could not be a better way to celebrate familial holiday cheer” (American Songwriter) than the video for “Hard To Wait For Christmas,” with countless heartwarming family moments, available to watch HERE.

A nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winner, Hillary Scott is one-third of superstar group Lady A, with whom she's earned 11 No. One hits, countless awards including Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards, and took home ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row. Lady A is best known for rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, having now long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. In addition to co-writing chart-topping Lady A hits, including the 11x PLATINUM hit “Need You Now," Scott has also written for artists such as Blake Shelton and Sara Evans, penning Evans' No. One hit, "A Little Bit Stronger.” Scott's spirited release from Hillary Scott & The Scott Family claimed the top spot of the Billboard Christian Albums chart with their debut album LOVE REMAINS, with Hillary Scott & The Scott Family earning a GRAMMY® Award for the album as well as for the album’s chart-topping single, “Thy Will.” For more information, visit LadyAMusic.com.

Comments