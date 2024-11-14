Video: Hallmark Unveils HOLIDAY TOUCHDOWN: A CHIEFS LOVE STORY Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hallmark has unveiled the first look at the new Christmas sports movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. The movie will air on Hallmark November 30.

Alana Higman is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against THE OTHER TWO finalists.

As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Filmed on location in Kansas City, the movie stars Hunter KING and Tyler Hynes along with Broadway alum Christine Ebersole and Richard Riehle.

