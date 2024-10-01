Video: HBO Releases Official Trailer For Comedy Series THE FRANCHISE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has released the official trailer for the original comedy series THE FRANCHISE. The eight-episode season debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, followed by one new episode weekly through Sunday, November 24.

In the show, a hopeful crew finds themselves trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero moviemaking.

The cast includes Himesh Patel as Daniel, Aya Cash as Anita, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric.

Executive producers are Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. The pilot was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who serves as showrunner.

Photo credit: Colin Hutton/HBO

