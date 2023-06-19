Video: Gal Gadot Leads HEART OF STONE Film Trailer on Netflix

The film will be released on Netflix August 11th.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

On Saturday June 17th, the official trailer for HEART OF STONE debuted out of the TUDUM Global Fan Event in Brazil.

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt were introduced to the TUDUM stage to the sound of "Quiet", a new original song made for the movie by artist Noga Erez. The song will be available later this Summer.

They were greeted by more than ten thousand fans in person and even more globally, and closed the show with an epic, action packed trailer for the film which releases on Netflix August 11th.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

The film also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

Watch the new trailer here:



