Video: Freeform Shares SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE Season Two Trailer

Freeform has revealed the trailer for the second season of the highly anticipated comedy "Single Drunk Female," starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, which will debut on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 10pm ET/PT. After its premiere, the entire 10-episode second season available on Hulu and OnDemand the next day, Thursday, April 13.

With a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can't, and maybe even enjoy the ride.

"Single Drunk Female" stars Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez. The series comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Simone Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland. The show is created by Simone Finch.

Also in season two, Busy Phillips ("Cougar Town") and Ricky Velez ("The KING of Staten Island") will recur as new people in Sam's life, and Charlie Hall ("The Sex Lives of College Girls") will once again recur as Sam's ex Joel. Molly Ringwald will guest star as Carol's sister-in-law Alice.

Watch the new trailer here: