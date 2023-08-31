Video: First Look at Daddy Yankee's NEON Series

Netflix has released a first look at Daddy Yankee's NEON. The new series premieres October 19 on Netflix.

From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to MAKING IT big in the world of reggaeton. The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry.

Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton. Or at least pay his rent.

Neon was co-created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, who also serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle, alongside SB Projects, Anne Clements and Daddy Yankee.

The Neon Official Playlist is out now on Spotify and Apple Music, featuring music from and inspired by the series including the original song "Exagerao" produced by Tainy.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: