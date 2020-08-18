Video: Famous Magicians Zach King & David Blaine Release YouTube Collab
Watch the Video Here
Today, digital superstar and viral illusionist Zach King released a Youtube collaboration with world famous magician David Blaine. In the video, which was uploaded to Zach's Youtube channel with over 8MM+ subscribers, Zach and David are shown on a video call showing each other some magic tricks. David advises Zach to up the 'fear factor' of his tricks by showing some of his infamous tricks - coughing a tarantula out of his mouth and igniting a fire on the palm of his hand. This collaboration comes on the heels of David announcing he will attempt to float over the Hudson River using only helium balloons.
About Zach King:Instagram / YouTube / TikTok
With a combined social reach of over 80 million followers, Zach King is undoubtedly one of today's most prominent creators. His magical and uplifting content has delighted viewers all over the world and allowed him the opportunity to continue expanding his brand off platform.
Zach released his first book "Zach King: My Magical Life" with Harper Collins in 2017, followed by the release of "Zach King: The Magical Mix-Up by Zach King" later that same year and "Zach King: Mirror Magic" in 2018 to complete the trilogy. In 2016, Zach was heard opposite Idris Elba and Ginnifer Goodwin as a voice in Disney's animated film "Zootopia."
Zach's company, King Studio, has executed successful partnerships with brands such as Disney, Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola, and many others. Zach has been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America, Adweek and People, among numerous other publications. He is currently based in Los Angeles, CA.
Related Articles View More TV Stories