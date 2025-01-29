Video: Ethan Felizzari-Castillo's Short Film COSQUILLAS Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CK Films (A CK Productions Company) has announced the online premiere of COSQUILLAS, starring Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman, Carry-On), out now.

Directed by Ethan Felizzari-Castillo and produced by CK Films in association with Australian-founded Street Kid Collective and Queens-based FLESH Films, this award-winning short delves into the often overlooked topic of mental health within the Latinx community and men in general. The film also stars Stefanie Colón, Fin Moulding, and Patricia M. Lawrence.

Recognized for its poignant storytelling and outstanding craft, COSQUILLAS has garnered several accolades, including BEST SHORT FILM at the Lonely Seal Film Festival in Boston, the JURY AWARD: BEST SHORT FILM at the inaugural Queens Film Festival, and the JURY AWARD: BEST SHORT DRAMA at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). Additionally, the film received nominations for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Editing (Rosie Dean), and Best Cinematography (Anthony Fioto) at TINFF. COSQUILLAS has captivated audiences during its sold-out premiere at NYC's Quad Cinemas, its LA showcase at LOOK Cinemas for NoHo Mini CineFest, and its feature at the prestigious GALIFF - a Latin Film Festival in Atlanta.

"COSQUILLAS is a story that is incredibly close to our hearts," said Felizzari-Castillo. "It's a bridge between the deeply personal narratives we've brought to life in our short films and the broader stories that we're excited to explore in our next project, feature film Backyard/Desert. We're honored to finally share it with audiences online."

The decision to release COSQUILLAS - which means "tickle" in Spanish - publicly on CK Productions' YouTube and Vimeo platforms reflects Felizzari-Castillo's commitment to making art accessible. "I've always loved the idea of films getting an opportunity to be accessible, especially one like this that covers an important issue: mental health," said the director. "While I am fan of so many different distribution platforms for short films, a piece like this one is important to be as accessible as possible for all."

This release comes as CK Films and its collaborators prepare to embark on their debut feature film, Backyard/Desert, directed by Felizzari-Castillo and produced in collaboration with Arte Video (Italy). Slated to begin production in mid-2025 in Yuma, Arizona and LA, the film stars Academy Award-Nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Runaway Train), Rosie Dean (Last Christmas Party), Juanes Montoya (HBO's Fantasmas), David DeLuise (Wizards of Waverly Place) and Peter-William Jamieson (United Solo 2024 Best Actor), and tells the story of a border patrol agent who discovers a young migrant on the BRINK of death, forcing her to confront her place in the world.

In addition to the film, CK intends to release the film's enigmatic score by Christopher Madison & Richard Tang, on all streaming platforms under CK's music branch, CK Records.

In tandem with the COSQUILLAS release, CK Films is proud to partner with Fountain House, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health support. Donations can be made via the Fountain House website, with proceeds going directly to the nonprofit's transformative programs.

