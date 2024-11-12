Video: Disney+ Previews 2025 Content in Celebration of 5th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Disney+ unveiled an action-packed special look at its slate, including highly anticipated series from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, and FX and featuring never-before-seen footage from upcoming new and returning original series for both Disney+ and Hulu, streaming in the Disney+ app for Bundle subscribers.

The two-minute star-studded video showcases fan-favorite returning series including first looks at Cassian’s next chapter in Lucasfilm’s Andor Season 2, the inner workings of Carmy’s restaurant in FX’s The Bear Season 4, and June’s final journey in Season 6 of the Hulu Original The Handmaid’s Tale. Viewers will also get an exclusive first look at FX’s Alien: Earth, the new Hulu Glen Powell series Chad Powers, and Ellen Pompeo’s limited series about Natalia Grace titled Good American Family. Fans will also see new looks at Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, coming March 4, 2025, as well as a glimpse into season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The spot premiered on the streaming service ahead of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, the #1 highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, which just made its highly anticipated streaming debut. Now with Hulu’s groundbreaking originals and Disney+’s blockbuster stories streaming in the Disney+ app for Bundle subscribers, Disney+ is the home of world-class entertainment for all types of subscribers.

Comments