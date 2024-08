Video: Disney Celebrates 85 Years of Marvel with New Brand Spot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of 85 years of Marvel, The Walt Disney Company released a new brand spot that takes a look back at Marvel storytelling through the years as well as gives a sneak peek at what’s to come with new clips from upcoming projects that are debuting as part of this spot.

Earlier this month during the historic D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, Marvel debuted the heartwarming brand spot celebrating Marvel’s 85th anniversary and the incredible storytelling legacy they have created both on screen and in comics. From the Avengers and X-Men to the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, Marvel characters have resonated with fans of all ages around the world. Marvel moments from the comics, movies, games, and beyond have captured the hearts of generations – moments that continue to inspire, connect, excite, and ignite a sense of awe.

From “I am Iron Man” to “Avengers assemble,” these moments are woven throughout popular culture and have created a phenomenon unlike any other. The brand spot includes archival footage of the iconic Stan Lee, as well as Kevin Feige, Producer and President of Marvel Studios, and some of the incredible talent who have brought favorite heroes to life, such as Disney Legend Angela Bassett and fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston. Interwoven with notable scenes from various films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including first looks from the highly anticipated upcoming films and series such as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Thunderbolts* – this brand spot showcases not only the remarkable legacy of the company, but the excitement for all of the groundbreaking storytelling to come.

