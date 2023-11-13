Video: CNBC Shares New Look at INSIDE TRACK: THE BUSINESS OF FORMULA 1

The one-hour documentary premieres globally on Thursday, November 16 at 8pm ET.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

CNBC puts the pedal to the metal TODAY by unveiling the first minutes of its all-new, upcoming documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1,” an exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis of the business behind the world’s most prestigious racing series that is driving prominent companies to take notice.

The one-hour documentary premieres globally on Thursday, November 16 at 8pm ET, and CNBC Pro subscribers will get early access to stream it first on the same day at 7pm ET.

CNBC‘s Sara Eisen delves into how the elite, internationally-esteemed motorsports league has achieved rapid growth in attendance, viewership, and market value and examines the sport’s future - including the new and ambitious Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Profiling the industry’s top executives and F1’s leadership, as well as meeting the superstar drivers, the documentary explores what is fueling Formula 1’s immense popularity and who is profiting from its expansion.

Filming on location at four major races in 2023 (Miami, Montreal, Silverstone, Austin) and taking viewers to the Las Vegas Grand Prix site, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1” features interviews with Greg Maffei (Liberty Media CEO), Stefano Domenicali (Formula One Group CEO),  Toto Wolff (Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team Principal and CEO), Christian Horner (Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal), Guenther Steiner (MoneyGram Haas Team Principal), Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, seven-time world champion driver Sir Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS), Susie Wolff (F1 Academy Managing Director), Zak Brown (McLaren Racing CEO), Renee Wilm (Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO and Liberty Media Chief Legal Officer/Chief Administration Officer), and Terry Miller (Las Vegas Grand Prix Project Manager).

Watch the preview here:






