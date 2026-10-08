Video: CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON Trailer Drops
The new season premieres on the streaming platform this fall.
HBO Max unveiled a new trailer for City of God: The Fight Rages On, offering a first look at the upcoming season of the series. The footage signals an expansion of the story's stakes, framing the coming episodes around a battle for power that now plays out both inside and outside the City of God.
The trailer keeps its focus on mood and premise, emphasizing that the conflict driving the series has moved beyond its original boundaries. No cast or creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip.
The new season of City of God: The Fight Rages On is set to premiere November 8 on HBO Max, giving audiences a date to watch the next chapter of the series once it arrives on the platform.
The trailer does not detail specific plot points or character arcs, leaving much of the new season's content to be revealed when episodes begin streaming.
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