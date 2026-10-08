CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON to Return for Season 2 on HBO

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HBO Original series CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON returns for its second season Sunday, November 8 on HBO Latino in the U.S. and will be available to stream globally on HBO Max. Produced by O2 Filmes, the series, which debuted its first season in 2024, is a continuation of the story of the acclaimed 2002 film City of God. The new season examines the impact of escalating violence, political corruption, and community resistance as it explores the complex dynamics between crime, politics, justice, and culture.

The second season of CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON will receive its world premiere as part of Première Brasil: Especial Séries Brasileiras at the 28th Rio Film Festival, with a screening of the first episode on Friday, October 9 at Cine Odeon, with the directors, cast, producers, and special guests in attendance.

Filmed in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the six-episode season follows a new chapter in the story of the City of God community. Following the death of drug lord Curió, a violent struggle for control of the territory erupts. Amid the struggle for power, newly elected councilwoman Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues) takes on political corruption and the growing influence of the militia, while Jerusa (Andréia Horta), a lawyer haunted by her past, seeks revenge against those responsible for destroying her family. Meanwhile, Leka (Luellem de Castro) turns to culture, funk music, and dance parties to inspire unity, resistance, and hope among the local residents.

The new season also marks the return of Matheus Nachtergaele as Cenoura, reprising the role he originated in the 2002 film City of God. Following his release from prison, Cenoura returns to the community he once left behind.

Also reprising their roles are Alexandre Rodrigues, Roberta Rodrigues, Sabrina Rosa, Andréia Horta, Kiko Marques, Dhonata Augusto, Luellem de Castro, Victor Andrade, Carol Dall Farra, Rafael Lozano, Shirley Cruz and Otavio Linhares.

Additional cast members include Demétrio Nascimento, Aretha Sadick, Jurema da Matta, Emilly Amaral, Jefferson Brasil, Luiz Bertazzo, Andre Dread, Felipe Paulino, Bragadok, Jeff D Paulla, Don, Scoobyduu15, Bryan Sant, Ricardo Fernandes, João Felix, Julito Oliveira, Iago Pires e Natan Tayllor, as well as Rubens Santos, Faíska, Rafael Sardão, Rita Assemany, Markus Konká, Milton Filho, WB Negão, Alexandre Paz and Guilherme Guerreiro.

CITY OF GOD: THE FIGHT RAGES ON is an HBO Original series directed by Aly Muritiba and produced by Andrea Barata Ribeiro and Fernando Meirelles. The creative team also includes co-producers Cris Abi and Gustavo Gontijo, episodic director Bruno Costa and episode co-director Thatiane Almeida. The writers' room is led by Maíra Oliveira and Paulo Lins, with script supervision by Patrícia Andrade and contributions from writers Estevão Ribeiro, Luiz Guilherme Assis, Rodrigo Felha, Clara Meirelles, and Vicente Ferraz. Executive Producers include Mariano Cesar, Anouk Aaron and Vanessa Miranda.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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