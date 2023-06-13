Video: BET+ Shares AVERAGE JOE Series Trailer

The BET+ Original drama, AVERAGE JOE, is premiering on June 26 and starring NAACP award-winning actor and comedian Deon Cole.

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, Average Joe is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh.

Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died.

Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

Dean Cole stars alongside Tammy Townsend, Michael Trucco, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Malcolm Barrett, Ashley Olivia Fisher, and Pasha Lychnikoff in an engrossing journey through a violent chain of events that test the limits of family relationships, friendships when millions of dollars (owed to dangerous people) and lives are at stake.

The series is inspired by the life of Robb Cullen, who executive produces the series alongside McG.

Watch the trailer for the new series here:



