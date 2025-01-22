Video: Apple TV+ Shares LOVE YOU TO DEATH (A MUERTE) Series Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Love You to Death” (“A muerte”), the Spanish-language romantic comedy hailing from Atresmedia TV and Goya Award-nominated Dani de la Orden (“Casa en Flames”). Starring Goya Award-winner Verónica Echegui (“The Patients of Dr. García”) and Joan Amargós ("Show Yourself "), the seven-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ Wednesday, February 5 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through March 12.

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Echegui), following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The ensemble cast also includes Paula Malia (“Valeria”), Cristian Valencia (“Barcelona Christmas Night”), Claudia Melo (“Love is Forever”), Roger Coma (“Grand Hotel”), Joan Solé (“Cardo”), Julián Villagrán (“The Snow Girl”) and David Bagés (“The Last Night at Tremore Beach”).

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) is created and directed by Dani de la Orden, with Montse Garcia (“La Ruta," “Alba,” “The Age of Anger”), Ana Eiras (“Crazy About Her”) and Elena Bort (“Ana Tramel. El juego”) serving as executive producers. The series is an Atresmedia TV production in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) joins a growing offering of acclaimed English and Spanish-language series on Apple TV+, including multi-Imagen Award-winning comedy “Acapulco” starring SAG Award winner Eugenio Derbez; acclaimed crime drama “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”), starring Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori; and, “Land of Women” ("Tierra de Mujeres”) starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Eva Longoria, inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name; medical drama “Midnight Family” ("Familia de medianoche”) based on the award-winning documentary “Familia de Medianoche,” created for television by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas; and, “Tú También lo Harías” ("You Would Do it Too”), the gripping new thriller starring Ana Polvorosa, Michelle Jenner, Pablo Molinero and José Manuel Poga.

