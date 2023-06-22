Video: Apple Drops THE BEANIE BUBBLE Film Trailer With Sarah Snook, Elizabeth Banks, & More

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated feature, “The Beanie Bubble” starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

“The Beanie Bubble” will premiere in select theaters on July 21 and globally on Apple TV+ on July 28, 2023.

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.

From the married directing duo Kristin Gore (“Her,” “Foxcatcher”) and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go), and written by Gore, comes one of America’s most outlandish success stories.

“The Beanie Bubble” is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder and executive produced by Galifianakis and Douglas S. Jones.

