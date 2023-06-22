Video: Apple Drops THE BEANIE BUBBLE Film Trailer With Sarah Snook, Elizabeth Banks, & More

“The Beanie Bubble” will premiere in select theaters on July 21 and globally on Apple TV+ on July 28, 2023.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated feature, “The Beanie Bubble” starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag. 

From the married directing duo Kristin Gore (“Her,” “Foxcatcher”) and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go), and written by Gore, comes one of America’s most outlandish success stories.

“The Beanie Bubble” is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder and executive produced by Galifianakis and Douglas S. Jones.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 367 wins and 1,469 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:






