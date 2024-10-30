Video: Andrea Bocelli and Lauren Daigle Perform 'Canto della Terra' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night on The Tonight Show, singers Andrea Bocelli and Lauren Daigle took the stage to perform Bocelli's Italian hit song Canto della Terra. Watch the performance now!

First released in 1999, this rendition of the song is taken from Bocelli's new album Duets, a career-spanning compilation featuring a variety of Bocelli’s most beloved collaborations with Ed SHeeran, Celine Dion, and Luciano Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Karol G, and more.

The celebration will continue throughout the fall with the release of his concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which chronicles Bocelli’s three-day July concert event in Italy, in theaters this November.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

