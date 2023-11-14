Vide: Watch Mariah Carey on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Grammy Award-winner and legend “The Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey sits down with “The Princess of Christmas” Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” S2, airing Wednesday, November 15. 

The singers bond over their love of the holidays! Mariah shares her favorite Christmas songs, movies, and dishes. Plus, the legendary singer reveals she decorates her home with a lot of trees during the festive season and claims that November 1st begins the Christmas season – because “It’s Time!” 

Then, Mariah and Jennifer have a “girlfriend” moment where Mariah reveals that her driver’s license expired 7 years ago and Jennifer convinces her it’s time to take her driver’s test. 

Plus, Mariah recalls when she performed with the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Frank for VH1’s “Divas Live” in 1998, impersonating Aretha’s not so happy reaction to an air conditioning mishap that caused the legend to refuse to rehearse.  Plus, don’t miss Jennifer asking Mariah to advise for her Christmas album!

The week continues with humanitarian and chef José Andrés and COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Blake Shelton. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

