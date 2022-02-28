Vice World News Announces Season 2 of THE SHORTLIST with Suroosh Alvi

Today, VICE World News REVEALED a first-look teaser for the highly anticipated second season of the spotlight documentary series The Short List with Suroosh Alvi, which will be released monthly to stream exclusively on VICE.com and YouTube starting March 3, 2022, worldwide.

Curated by VICE founder Suroosh Alvi, the series aims to champion dynamic voices in independent film, documenting everything from a merciless hitman dealing with his sexuality in an evangelical Salvadoran prison, to politically-motivated artist, David Wojnarowicz's rise to fame during NYC's AIDs epidemic of the 80s, to The Bubble: a Floridian wonderland where retirees, hellbent on riding out their days in some kind of bizarre paradise, flock in droves. The series' diverse lineup brings a completely free, well-garnered film festival right to your living room.

Each episode contains a full length doc project as well as an intimate conversation led by Alvi whereupon the filmmakers provide a behind-the-scenes look into THE JOURNEY of their productions. These isolated discussions offer audiences an informal masterclass in documentary filmmaking and storytelling.

"The slate we've assembled for season 2 of The Short List is an incredibly compelling and eclectic selection of films," said Alvi. "So often, important documentaries get lost in the festival circuit, and never find proper distribution. With The Short List, we have built a platform and audience for the next wave of talented filmmakers and their docs, and I'm very proud of that."

Season 2 of The Short List with Suroosh Alvi will premiere eight documentary films from filmmakers Chris McKim, Nicolas Peduzzi, Marcus McKenzie, Daniel Principe, Lars Edman, William Johansson Kalén, Tuija Halttunen, Jennifer Ngo, Marlén Viñayo, and Valerie Blankenbyl.

The season 2 premiere on March 3rd will kick off with Chris McKim's Wojnarowicz, a documentary portrait of downtown New York City artist, writer, photographer and activist, David Wojnarowicz. The film offers an exclusive look at his body of work from the 1980s during the time New York City became the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic. Wojnarowicz weaponized his work and waged war against the establishment's indifference to the plague until his death from it in 1992 at the age of 37.

Watch the season two trailer here: