Valerie McCaffrey's DIRTY BOMB To Air On Shorts HD TV

Valerie McCaffrey's DIRTY BOMB, one of the great but largely unknown true stories from WWII, will make its television debut on Shorts HD TV March 9th at 10:00 PM and will continue through the month. https://shorts.tv/en/tv#tv-epg

The film tells the story of a concentration camp prisoner who sabotages the construction of the V2 Bomb, against the Nazis, thus signing his own death wish. Valerie McCaffrey wrote and directed the film that stars James Babson (THE WORDS), Hunter Doohan (YOUR HONOR, WESTWORLD), Israeli-born actor Ido Samuel (FILL THE VOID), J. Michael Trautmann (SHAMELESS/LONGMIRE), DALLAS Hart (GREENHOUSE ACADEMY), Connor Linnerooth (THE REAL DRAKOOLAVS), Clayton Haymes (KILLER UNIVERSITY), Robert Arce (REVERIE) and Stefan Simon (BIRR).

The film was produced by Stefan Simon, Jennifer Tung and Brian Kelly Jones. Executive producers include Peymaneh Rothstein, Emad Asfoury, and Robert Shaye. Mikael Sharafyan was the costume designer. The film's score was composed by Alan Derian (MADAME SECRETARY).

McCaffrey just completed a feature length script "The Space Between Men" that has spring boarded from the Dirty Bomb short which was the true story of Jewish concentration camp prisoners who sabotaged the V-2 Bomb, Hitler's last hope on winning the war. This story however, will tell the story from the beginning of a young Wernher Von Braun (the designer of the V-2) and a Jewish boyhood friend Aharon Rosen who grow up together with their love of rocketry. When the war breaks out, their paths take a different course. and land up at the concentration camp together, one as a prisoner and the other as a scientist working for the Third Reich.

DIRTY BOMB was in competition at the prestigious 2018 Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival and made it's Los Angeles premiere at Dances With Films. Most recently, the film won the award for Best Short at the Madrid International Film Festival. It was also an Official Selection of the Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival.

Most of McCaffrey's career has been a prominent casting director and studio executive both at Universal Studios and New Line Cinema. She has cast over 100 films, including Oscar nominated film AMERICAN HISTORY X and BABE. Recently, she produced a film called LOST AND FOUND IN ARMENIA with Jamie Kennedy and Angela Sarafyan, a cancer documentary CANCER, IT'S IN THE SYSTEM in which she co-directed and co-produced with Cindy Pruitt and produced an award-winning film entitled NEO NED, starring Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Renner.

