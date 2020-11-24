VIS AND MORENA FILMS JOIN FORCES FOR 'LAS KELLYS'

Madrid, November 24, 2020 - ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) and production company Morena Films today announced a co-development deal for dramedy TV series The Kellys.

Héctor Lozano (Merlí, Merlí. Sapere Aude) is the creator and showrunner of this production following a group of cleaners in a Spanish coast's hotel. The protagonists have different European and Latin American backgrounds, but all push through every day with effort and imagination, while getting thrilled with love in the hotel corridors and dreams to fulfill. Las Kellys tells a daily story in an optimistic tone, about labor dignity, the small pleasures of life, hopes never lost, the ability to thrive... and love.

"The Kellys is set to be a high-quality production with a great international potential, and Morena Films is the perfect partner for the project. We are thrilled to have Héctor Lozano on board for this dramedy about strong women, which touches on universal themes such as personal and labor dignity, and love amidst hardship. This production perfectly fits with our studio mission to tell compelling stories and creating the best content that can be watched via multiple platforms", affirmed Laura Abril, Senior Vice President VIS EMEA & Asia.

"It is a real pleasure for Morena Films to work on such a special series as 'Las Kellys' together with a great talent like Héctor Lozano and with a global partner like VIS. We are sure that the series will reach the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. It is a tremendously honest and current story about women fighters and dreamers who fight for a better future". Pedro Uriol, Executive Producer of Morena Films.

Héctor Lozano (Merlí, Sapere Aude), who has shown his skills for drama and comedy with social undertones, sallies away from his previous works to present this touching and personal story. Writer and author with theatre studies at Barcelona's Institut del Teatre, Lozano is a renowned TV scriptwriter who found international success with Merlì, broadcasted internationally by Netflix and with a spin-off, Merlì- Sapere Aude, for Movistar+.

"Those who clean, those who collect, those who order in hotels ... They are the Kellys. Women who live against the clock from the moment they get up until they go to bed. The Kellys are there, you have never stopped to look at them, but their work is essential. These five-star women are not going on vacation. They order the world of others while theirs is disordered. They claim their rights together with a smile and, if necessary, with a bit of bad temper. "Las Kellys" is a close series that will make you smile, cry ... and why not? Also dance." Héctor Lozano, creator and showrunner of Las Kellys.

About ViacomCBS International Studios

Introduced in 2018, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) is a division of ViacomCBS Networks International that produces content for all genres, both for ViacomCBS brands and platforms, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, Channel 5, Telefe and Porta Dos Fundos, as well as for third parties. VIS global sales include original productions, co-productions, formats sold for local adaptations, and sale of ready-made content. The content that VIS possesses covers all genres, from soap operas to dramas, short and long-form comedy formats and, feature film productions

About Morena Films

Founded in 1999 with the aim of producing quality audiovisual content for the global market, MORENA FILMS has produced more than 70 projects, including feature films, documentaries, animation and TV series, working with international talent such as Asghar Farhadi, Oliver Stone, Iciar Bollain, Steven Soderbergh, Javier Fesser, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Ricardo Darín, Alicia Vikander or Benicio del Toro. They are known for the production of global reach series in Spanish such us Relatos con-fin-a-dos (Amazon Prime), Diarios de la cuarentena (RTVE), or Diablero (Netflix).

