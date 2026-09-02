VIII: AWAKENING Wraps Production in Beijing for KC Global Media Asia

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Production has just wrapped in Beijing, China on KC Global Media Asia's new drama series 'VIII: Awakening.' The fantasy adventure S grade drama completed 24 fifteen-minute episodes for its first season.

'VIII: Awakening' is a contemporary reimaging of a classic legend of Chinese Mythology, set in modern times. Revered for their supernatural abilities, the Immortals use their divine powers to vanquish evil and aid the needy. Blending suspense-driven storytelling with fantastical elements and light humor, the series presents a world that is both mysterious and grounded in reality.

The cast stars rising actress Zhang Wan Ying ('Glory') as He Haining, Leo Zhou ('Relying on Favors') as Dong Fang Shuo and Nick Shan ('Creation of The Gods ?: Kingdom of Storms') as Lu Xian. After awakening a mysterious precognitive power, insurance investigator Lu Xian (Shan) discovers he is the descendant of an ancient legendary guardian and must unite seven others to stop a deadly conspiracy. As an imprisoned dragon clan threatens to return, the group uncovers betrayal from within their ranks and faces a battle that will determine the fate of the world. Together, they awaken their true powers, defeat the forces of darkness, and restore peace — though a new threat quietly emerges in the shadows.

'VIII: Awakening' was directed by noted internet midform series director Yu Ji and executive produced by KC Global Media Asia partners Andy Kaplan and George Chien. Meng Xun, who has collaborated with acclaimed directors such as John Woo and Wong Kar-Wai, served as production designer.

'KC Global Media Asia is looking forward to being a part of bringing such an exciting project to global audiences,' said Bonnie Wiryani, Vice President and Head of Content Sales. 'Viewers are more and more interested in seeing local and cultural stories developed creatively and VIII: Awakening has all the artistry, action, mystery, fantasy and folklore that we believe will resonate widely. There is great potential for the story to grow beyond a single title and develop into a broader universe in the future.'

The KC Global Media Asia production is a partnership between CICC (China Intercontinental Communication Center) and Shanghai Qi'Ai (Shanghai Qi'Ai Film & TV Culture Co., Ltd.)

This is the first original production in China for KC Global Media Asia, and the company will also be handling international sales. This reinforces its continued commitment to growing its distribution arm, expanding strong creative production partnerships, and delivering a diverse lineup of high-quality stories with broad international appeal, shining a spotlight on Asian storytelling.

About KC Global Media

KC Global Media Entertainment LLC is a global multi-media company headquartered in the United States, with offices in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and South Korea. The brainchild of former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media Asia (KCGM Asia) is Asia's leading entertainment hub through the production, distribution, and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Backed by over three decades of industry experience, KCGM Asia boasts an impressive portfolio of premium brands in Asia, including English-language general entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime content network Animax, Korean general entertainment network ONE, English-language general entertainment FAST network KCM, and AXN Sports.

Expanding its extensive multi-platform presence, KCGM Asia maintains a distribution footprint reaching 112 million Pay TV, OTT, and FAST households across 52 territories in Asia and Africa -- including its JOURNY joint venture with NextTrip, Inc. -- alongside a digital footprint of over 140 million social media users across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. By combining award-winning content, beloved entertainment brands, and deep market expertise across both distribution and digital platforms, KCGM Asia is setting new standards for entertainment and audience engagement across the region and beyond.

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