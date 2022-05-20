VIDOE: Aloe Blacc Shares 'Mercy (The Godfather Mix)'

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of THE GODFATHER this year, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Aloe Blacc is dropping a new original composition incorporating the iconic love theme from the cinematic masterpiece.

The new single entitled "Mercy (The Godfather Mix)" is available on digital music platforms beginning today, May 20. In addition, check out the new music video below.

A throwback to Blacc's Hip-Hop roots, "Mercy (The Godfather Mix)" demonstrates his ability to effortlessly translate THE GODFATHER's unforgettable story into rhyme and verse.

All three films in the epic Godfather trilogy have been meticulously restored under the direction of Francis Ford Coppola and are now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and Digital.

Watch the new music video here: