VIDEOS: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton & Lisa Ann Walter Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

E! News host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, January 3.

Adrienne speaks candidly about her six-year-long journey to have her son, her experience with surrogacy, and holding onto hope to one day carry a baby herself. The former Cheetah Girl and "The Real" host tells Jennifer why she hasn't been singing publicly, how her husband convinced her to participate in "The Masked Singer," and her dream of making an album on her own dime and time.

Plus, Jennifer plays "What Would Adrienne Do?" with the E! host, revealing what food she would eat for the rest of her life and why should would trade lives with Martha Stewart.

Then, "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter stops by the show to chat with Jennifer. After doing her best Sheryl Lee Ralph impression, the actress shares that they're a "menace" in the mall together and how Sheryl doesn't let her talk negatively about herself.

Lisa also chats about the upcoming 25th anniversary of "The Parent Trap," her memories from the beloved film, and how her identical twins were born on the same day as the film's fictional identical twins, Annie and Hallie.

The week continues with "The Goldbergs" star Wendi McLendon-Covey, followed "The Best Man" franchise star Morris Chestnut, and actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.