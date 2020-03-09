VIDEO: YouTube Debuts Official Trailer for CREATORS FOR CHANGE

Today Youtube unveiled the official trailer for Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama, Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli, and Thembe Mahlaba - the first installment from the upcoming Youtube Originals learning series, "Creators for Change." The special will launch Tuesday, March 17 on YouTube.com/Learning.

Watch the trailer below!

In the first episode of "Creators for Change," Youtube creators Liza Koshy (Liza Koshy), Prajakta Koli (MostlySane), and Thembe Mahlaba (Pap Culture) sit down with Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation to discuss the state of girls' education around the world. This special takes viewers to Vietnam, India, and Namibia where the creators visit programs supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance and speak with adolescent girls who are overcoming adversity to pursue their education.

Michelle Obama and Liza Koshy were also joined by Julia Roberts, Lana Condor, Ng' Thanh V'n (Veronica Ngo), and the TODAY show's Jenna Bush Hager on their trip to Vietnam, where they met with girls benefiting from a program through Room to Read, a nonprofit organization that advances gender equality through education.

YouTube Originals' "Creators for Change" learning series feature international luminaries and Youtube creators who are bringing global attention to the stories and causes close to their hearts. Details and participants for additional episodes will be announced later this year.





