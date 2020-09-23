Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Willie Nelson Speaks Out On 35th Anniversary Of Farm Aid

It was 35 years ago Tuesday that Farm Aid first boosted the morale of the country’s struggling farmers.

Sep. 23, 2020  

It was 35 years ago Tuesday that FARM AID first boosted the morale of the country's struggling farmers. Now Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt and John Mellencamp are just a few of the performers who will be at this year's concert. Willie Nelson, one of the event's organizers, tells Harry Smith: "I called a few friends of mine."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

