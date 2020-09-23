VIDEO: Willie Nelson Speaks Out On 35th Anniversary Of Farm Aid

It was 35 years ago Tuesday that Farm Aid first boosted the morale of the country’s struggling farmers.

It was 35 years ago Tuesday that FARM AID first boosted the morale of the country's struggling farmers. Now Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt and John Mellencamp are just a few of the performers who will be at this year's concert. Willie Nelson, one of the event's organizers, tells Harry Smith: "I called a few friends of mine."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You