VIDEO: Willem Dafoe Stars in the Trailer for TOGO on Disney+

Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming film Togo. Starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, "Togo" is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo.

Watch the trailer below!

When a deadly epidemic strikes the town of Nome, Alaska, and the only cure is more than 600 miles away, the town looks to champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) to help transport an antitoxin serum. Seppala turns to Togo, an unassuming, undersized and aging Siberian husky, to be his lead. His wife (Julianne Nicholson) has championed Togo since his days as a mischievous puppy who could dig himself out of any situation-literally and figuratively-and Seppala, having observed Togo's loyalty and tenacious spirit, knows Togo offers his only chance of surviving this mission. Undaunted by the massive storm heading their way or his wife's urging him not to go, Seppala and Togo set out on the deadliest leg of what becomes a larger relay involving multiple mushers and gale-force winds and a wind chill factor dipping to 70 degrees below zero with little to no visibility. It is a harrowing journey on which Togo saves Seppala from certain death, causing the veteran musher to grasp the depth and intensity of his feelings for his lead dog, even as he risks running him to his death. They complete the task in time with Togo going down in history as one of the greatest sled dogs ever, but it is this unbreakable bond between man and dog which is the ultimate prize-and which truly saves Seppala.

An untold true story starring four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Leonhard Seppala, "Togo" is directed by Ericson Core and written by Tom Flynn and produced by Kim Zubick, with Douglas S. Jones serving as executive producer. The film also stars Christopher Heyerdahl, Richard Dormer, Michael Greyeyes, Michael McElhatton and Michael Gaston

The poignant and emotional adventure debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 20, 2019.





