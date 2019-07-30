VIDEO: Willem Dafoe & Robert Pattinson Star in THE LIGHTHOUSE Trailer
There is enchantment in the light. From Robert Eggers, acclaimed director of 'The Witch,' comes THE LIGHTHOUSE starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.
Watch the trailer below!
The horror-fantasy film, which was shot on black-and-white 35mm film, is co-written by Eggers and his brother, Max. The film is a tale of a pair of lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious island far off the coast of Maine in the 1890s, the salty, hypnotic and hallucinatory two-hander sees them go mad together.
THE LIGHTHOUSE is in theaters on October 18.