VIDEO: Will Ferrell Performs Handwashing Songs on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Will Ferrell performed a very passionate hand-washing medley on The Late Late Show's Homefest.

"I have been washing my hands obsessively as I'm sure all of you have, and they tell us we're supposed to spend at least 20 seconds washing carefully," Ferrell said. "A lot of you mark the time by singing 'Happy Birthday'. But you know, that's not the only song you have to sing."

Ferrell goes on to sing a bunch of alternatives, from Snoop Dogg to Sia.

Check out the full video below!

Watch THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN weeknights at 12:35 AM ET/11:35 PM CT. Only on CBS. Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You