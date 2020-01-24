VIDEO: Wendy Williams Reacts to Giving Dua Lipa a Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Wendy Williams reacts to her mispronunciation of Dua Lipa's name going viral, opens up about her cat-filled New York City life post-divorce and explains why you won't catch her on Tinder.

