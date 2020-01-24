VIDEO: Wendy Williams Reacts to Giving Dua Lipa a Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

Wendy Williams reacts to her mispronunciation of Dua Lipa's name going viral, opens up about her cat-filled New York City life post-divorce and explains why you won't catch her on Tinder.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Wendy Williams Reacts to Giving Dua Lipa a Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: See Jordan Fisher & Holland Taylor in the New Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!
  • VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY With Austin Scott, Colton Ryan and More!