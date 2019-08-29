VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for VITA & VIRGINIA!

Based on a true story, VITA & VIRGINIA details the passionate relationship between literary trailblazer Virginia Woolf (Elizabeth Debicki), and enigmatic aristocrat Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton). When their paths cross, the magnetic Vita decides the beguiling, stubborn and gifted Virginia will be her next conquest, no matter the cost. The ensuing relationship leads to the birth of Woolf's bold, experimental novel- Orlando.



When their paths cross, the magnetic Vita decides the beguiling, stubborn and gifted Virginia will be her next conquest, no matter the cost. The ensuing relationship leads to the birth of Woolf's bold, experimental novel- Orlando.

Watch the trailer below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You