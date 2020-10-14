VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Movie-Musical STAND!

Stefan and his father Mike fled Ukraine for the New World, where they struggle to earn enough to reunite the family.

1919. Stefan and his father Mike fled Ukraine for the New World, where they struggle to earn enough to reunite the family. Stefan is instantly smitten with the Jewish suffragette neighbour, Rebecca - but Rebecca's brother Moishe and Mike oppose the would-be Romeo and Juliet.

Watch the trailer below!

Returned soldiers, angry at the lack of jobs after the war, violently threaten the city's immigrants, including Emma, the refugee from racist violence in Oklahoma. When a movement develops for workers to leave their jobs in protest, AJ Anderson, a wealthy lawyer, pits all against each other in a dramatic and inspirational final stand.



