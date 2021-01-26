Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THERE'S NO 'I' IN THREESOME

The film begins streaming on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11.

Jan. 26, 2021  

HBO Max debuted the trailer and key art today for the new Max Original documentary THERE IS NO "I" IN THREESOME. The film begins streaming on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11 and will have its world premiere this weekend at the WarnerMedia Lodge during this year's Sundance Film Festival, with a virtual screening on Saturday, January 30 at 4pm PT/7pm ET, followed by an exclusive Q&A. For more details, go to www.warnermedialodge.com.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Jan Oliver Lucks (who is also the lead subject), THERE IS NO "I" IN THREESOME is about a New Zealand couple who decide to open up their relationship.

"This is a uniquely intimate exploration of a relationship in the modern age, as revelatory as it is unexpected. This will definitely create dialogue and conversation about the expectations between couples and if monogamy is truly for everyone," said Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max.

The feature was produced by Alexander Behse and Alex Reed and made with production funding from the New Zealand Film Commission. It was written by Lucks and Natalie Medlock.

